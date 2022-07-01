Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $299.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $294.29 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

