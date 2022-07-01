DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.11 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.01951949 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00149563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00085889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

