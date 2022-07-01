DeFine (DFA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $3.19 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00689547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.