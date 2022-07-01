Degenerator (MEME) 1-Day Volume Tops $120,479.00

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00215550 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00431803 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

