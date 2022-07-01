Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 0.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,650 shares of company stock worth $3,665,660. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

DELL stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

