DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,929 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after acquiring an additional 953,660 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after acquiring an additional 936,681 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

XRAY opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

