Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 375 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.