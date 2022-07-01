Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 77,754 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,754 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

