Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.