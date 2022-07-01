Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,842 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.97% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 484.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,218,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of RTH stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $199.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.