Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 295,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 431,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 335,557 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

