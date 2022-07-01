Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.79% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,646,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 729.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 240,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

JAAA opened at $49.04 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

