Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

