Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 47,527 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,527 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $74.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $138.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.