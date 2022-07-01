Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $43.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.18.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.