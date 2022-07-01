Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target to CHF 150

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 205 to CHF 150 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.81.

Straumann stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

