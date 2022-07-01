Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.90

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 171862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $7,302,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $828,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

