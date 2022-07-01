Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “$130.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

