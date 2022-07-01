Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €56.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.70 ($60.32) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

FRA:DPW opened at €35.74 ($38.02) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.15.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

