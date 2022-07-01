Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DWHHF opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $63.66.
About Deutsche Wohnen (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.