Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.20. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 19,350 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of C$20.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.
About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)
