DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

