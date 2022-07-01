DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.00. 175,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,612,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $464,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

