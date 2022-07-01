Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion.

Shares of DLTR opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.