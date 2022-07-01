Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.39. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,141. The company has a market capitalization of $936.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.68. Domo has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $2,375,949. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,212,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domo by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

