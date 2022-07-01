Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $27.80 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $917.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,949. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Domo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

