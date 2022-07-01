Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 1,664 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

