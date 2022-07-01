DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.21 and last traded at $68.00. Approximately 33,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,002,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,190.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,733 shares of company stock worth $16,675,159 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

