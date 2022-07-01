Dover (NYSE:DOV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.05. Dover has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

