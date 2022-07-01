DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $556,030.57 and $23.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00517589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00269352 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011629 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.