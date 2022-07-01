Drax Group (LON:DRX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DRX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.35) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 740.86 ($9.09).
Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 643 ($7.89) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 719.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 684.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32.
About Drax Group (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
