Drax Group (LON:DRX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.35) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 740.86 ($9.09).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 643 ($7.89) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 719.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 684.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($297,754.88).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

