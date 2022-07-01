Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in June

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,411.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $15.11 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.