Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in June

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,411.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $15.11 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.