Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.02 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.30.
DCT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 40,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,778. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.
In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
