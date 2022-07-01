Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 40,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,778. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.