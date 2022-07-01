Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,617 shares of company stock worth $1,304,055 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.