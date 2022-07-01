DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Increased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

