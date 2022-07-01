e-Gulden Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $894,398.05 and approximately $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00270633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003029 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000679 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,128 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,971 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

