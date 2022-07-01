E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.87) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.62) target price on E.On in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

FRA:EOAN traded down €0.36 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €8.01 ($8.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,545,241 shares. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.80.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

