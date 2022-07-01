Eastern Bank Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after acquiring an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Argus boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

