Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

AMT traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $257.81. 14,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.