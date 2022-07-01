Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned approximately 7.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,588. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

