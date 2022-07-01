Eastern Bank Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $538.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,739. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

