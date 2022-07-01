Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. 19,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,739. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.