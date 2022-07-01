Eastern Bank Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,667 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,517,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,327. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

