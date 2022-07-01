Eastern Bank Has $1.19 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

BA traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,659. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

