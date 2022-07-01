Eastern Bank Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

