Eastern Bank Has $2.57 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 37,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,396,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

