Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.43. 10,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

