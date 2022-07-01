Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 772,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. 4,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,892. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

