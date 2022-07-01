Ediston Property Investment Company plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £159.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.17. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 67 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.08).
About Ediston Property Investment (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.