Ediston Property Investment Company plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £159.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.17. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 67 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.08).

About Ediston Property Investment (Get Rating)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

