Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $1.70 million and $22,703.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00270334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003082 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,673,348 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

